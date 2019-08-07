PM returns home tomorrow

DHAKA, Aug 7, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will return home from London tomorrow wrapping up her official visit to the United Kingdom.

“The prime minister will depart London this afternoon (local time) and reach Dhaka tomorrow morning Bangladesh time,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS over phone from London today.

Prime Minister’s Office sources said here a Biman Bangladesh Airlines VVIP flight carrying the prime minister will leave from Heathrow International Airport in London for Dhaka at 6:20 pm (London time) today.

The flight is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka tomorrow morning, the sources said.

Sheikh Hasina went to London on July 19.

During her stay there, the premier attended the Bangladeshi envoys’ conference on July 20.

Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland QC and Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon separately called on Sheikh Hasina in the British capital.

On July 22, the prime minister underwent a successful surgery in her left eye at a London hospital, the press secretary said.