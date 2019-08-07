Liton promises to continue support journalist

RAJSHAHI, Aug 7, 2019 (BSS) – Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) Mayor AHM

Khairuzzaman Liton expressed his willingness to continue support local

journalists as he addressed the installation ceremony of the newly elected

governing council of Rajshahi Journalists Welfare Society (RJWS).

“I (Liton) want to continue support journalists in the region as they

(Journalists) are the mirror of the society,” he said at the function at the

Annex Hall Room of City Bhaban here yesterday afternoon as the chief guest.

Biannual election of the 13-member body of RJWS was held on July 27 last

when Liakat Ali of Daily Sonali Sangbad and Akbarul Hassan Millat of Daily

Sonar Desh were elected as Chairman and Secretary General respectively.

While speaking at the function, Liton urged all the working journalists to

remain united as greater unity among them is very important for their welfare

along with realizing the rights they deserve.

Liakat Ali chaired the function as Akbarul Hassan Millat and RJWS outgoing

secretary general Rejaul Karim also addressed.

RCC Panel Mayor Tahera Begum and Ward Councillors Nizamul Azim, Nazrul

Islam, Kamal Hossain, Abbas Ali Sarder and Shahidul Islam were present on the

occasion.