Liton promises to continue support journalist

RAJSHAHI, Aug 7, 2019 (BSS) – Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) Mayor AHM
Khairuzzaman Liton expressed his willingness to continue support local
journalists as he addressed the installation ceremony of the newly elected
governing council of Rajshahi Journalists Welfare Society (RJWS).
“I (Liton) want to continue support journalists in the region as they
(Journalists) are the mirror of the society,” he said at the function at the
Annex Hall Room of City Bhaban here yesterday afternoon as the chief guest.
Biannual election of the 13-member body of RJWS was held on July 27 last
when Liakat Ali of Daily Sonali Sangbad and Akbarul Hassan Millat of Daily
Sonar Desh were elected as Chairman and Secretary General respectively.
While speaking at the function, Liton urged all the working journalists to
remain united as greater unity among them is very important for their welfare
along with realizing the rights they deserve.
Liakat Ali chaired the function as Akbarul Hassan Millat and RJWS outgoing
secretary general Rejaul Karim also addressed.
RCC Panel Mayor Tahera Begum and Ward Councillors Nizamul Azim, Nazrul
Islam, Kamal Hossain, Abbas Ali Sarder and Shahidul Islam were present on the
occasion.