PM mourns death of Sushma Swaraj

DHAKA, Aug 7, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep

shock and sorrow at the death of former Indian external affairs minister

Sushma Swaraj.

In a condolence message from London, the prime minister said Sushma Swaraj

was a good friend of Bangladesh.

“In her death we’ve lost a true friend,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim

quoted the premier as saying.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh will always remember her contributions to

taking the bilateral relationship to a new height.

The prime minister prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed

profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Sushma Swaraj, also a veteran BJP leader, died at the All India Institute

of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi last night following a cardiac

arrest, hospital sources said.