PM mourns death of Sushma Swaraj

DHAKA, Aug 7, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep
shock and sorrow at the death of former Indian external affairs minister
Sushma Swaraj.
In a condolence message from London, the prime minister said Sushma Swaraj
was a good friend of Bangladesh.
“In her death we’ve lost a true friend,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim
quoted the premier as saying.
Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh will always remember her contributions to
taking the bilateral relationship to a new height.
The prime minister prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed
profound sympathy to the bereaved family.
Sushma Swaraj, also a veteran BJP leader, died at the All India Institute
of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi last night following a cardiac
arrest, hospital sources said.