Three policemen testify in Holey Artisan attack case

DHAKA, Aug 6, 2019 (BSS) – Three policemen today testified before an

anti-terror special court here in a case lodged over 2016 terrorist attack at

Holey Artisan Bakery in capital’s Gulshan area.

The witnesses are Khilgaon Police Station (operation) Inspector Humayun

Kabir, sub-inspector Joynul Abedin of Uttara East Police Station and

constable Ashraful Alam. The witnesses later were cross-examined by the

defence counsels.

Judge Md Mujibur Rahman of Dhaka Anti-terrorism Special Tribunal after

that adjourned the hearing till August 20.

A total of 87 witnesses out of 211 have so far testified in the case.

Militants killed 20 innocent people, most of them foreigners, in the

grisly attack at the cafe on July 1, 2016. Two police officials valiantly

laid down their lives while trying to save people there. Later, five

militants were killed in a commando operation.

Police filed the case under the anti-terror act with Gulshan Police

Station.

The trial initiated on November 26, 2018 by framing charges against the

eight accused-Jahangir Alam alias Rajib Gandhi, Rakibul Hasan Regan, Rashedul

Islam alias Rash, Sohel Mahfuz, Mizanur Rahman alias Boro Mizan, Hadisur

Rahman Sagar, Shariful Islam and Mamunur Rashid.