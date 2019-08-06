Ctg cattle markets get momentum ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 6, 2019 (BSS) – Sacrificial animals from across the country have started pouring into the cattle markets in the port city and its adjoining 14 upazillas of the district ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha.

Authorities have taken tight security measures through engaging members of police, Rapid Action Battalion ( RAB) and Ansars side by sides plainclothes men of law enforcers in and outside of the cattle markets as well as city entry points to ensure safety for traders and cattle.

Commissioner of Chattogram Police (CMP) Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman in a meeting on Sunday said that the cattle markets in the port city will be monitored using drones for the first time.

He said multiple security arrangements have been made for city cattle markets. The latest addition to it is the use of drones, besides, fake note detection device will be available in every cattle market to detect the counterfeit notes, he said.

Talking to BSS, a number of cattle traders have expressed satisfaction over the security steps taken ahead of Eid for their safety by the authorities.

Abdul Nobi from Rajshahi at city’s Bibirhat Bazar and Sayed Alam Bepary hailed from Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar at Sagarika Bazar here said they did not pay extortion on their way to the market or at market venue till today.

While visiting a numbers of traditional, makeshift cattle markets and a few mini markets in the port city, it was observed that the cattle heads started reaching in good numbers and the selling and buying have already began its momentum.

Traders and market sources apprehend that prices of sacrificial animals would be little bit high this year compared to the previous years.

Nur Alam at Bibirhat Bazar who came from Kushtia district told BSS that he brought 25 big size cows to Chattogram market for sale and yet to count any money as toll on the way to the market. There are ten cattle markets including eight temporary ones under the supervision of Chittagong City Corporation (CCC).

Selling and buying of sacrificial animals have already gained momentum at the temporary markets from Sunday and will continue till midnight of 11 August.

Nure-E-Alam Mina, Superintendent of Chattogram district police also said they have taken adequate security measures to curb the crimes in and around the cattle markets. Nearly 150 RAB personnel have been deployed in the different cattle markets, strategic points in the city as well as highways for safety and security of the traders as well as buyers, RAB, sources said.