T-Aman being cultivated in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ, Aug 6, 2019 (BSS) – The cultivation of T-Aman paddy is going on full swing in all seven upazilas of the district.

Most of the cultivators have already been completed the preparing of lands for transplantation of T- Aman rice, Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) sources said.

A total of 8,260 hectares of land is being brought under the T-Aman

plantation in the district during the current season with a production target

of 20,307 tonnes of rice, they added.

Deputy Director of DAE Md Habibur Rahman Chowdhury said, “The farmers have

intensified their efforts to prepare land for transplantation of T-Aman

rice.”

Habibur Rahman said farmers as well as Barind Multipurpose Development

Authority (BMDA), Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) and

their irrigation pumps are ready to supply adequate water for T-Aman rice

transplantation in case of less rainfall or drought-like situation.

“We have directed field level agriculture officials to provide necessary

assistances including technological supports to farmers for ensuring

successful cultivation of T-Aman rice in the district,” Chowdhury said.