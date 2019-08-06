T-Aman being cultivated in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ, Aug 6, 2019 (BSS) – The cultivation of T-Aman paddy is going on full swing in all seven upazilas of the district.
Most of the cultivators have already been completed the preparing of lands for transplantation of T- Aman rice, Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) sources said.
A total of 8,260 hectares of land is being brought under the T-Aman
plantation in the district during the current season with a production target
of 20,307 tonnes of rice, they added.
Deputy Director of DAE Md Habibur Rahman Chowdhury said, “The farmers have
intensified their efforts to prepare land for transplantation of T-Aman
rice.”
Habibur Rahman said farmers as well as Barind Multipurpose Development
Authority (BMDA), Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) and
their irrigation pumps are ready to supply adequate water for T-Aman rice
transplantation in case of less rainfall or drought-like situation.
“We have directed field level agriculture officials to provide necessary
assistances including technological supports to farmers for ensuring
successful cultivation of T-Aman rice in the district,” Chowdhury said.