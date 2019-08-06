1.29 lakh people get safety net allowance in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Aug 6, 2019 (BSS)- A total of 1,29,591 poor people including

freedom fighters received allowances worth over Taka 9.15 crore under the

government’s social safety net programmes in the district during the last

2018-19 fiscal year.

Department of Social Services (DSS) disbursed the grants among – 78,656

aged people, 29,312 widow and other women repressed by their husband, 18,808

distressed people with disabilities, 182 transgender, 219 dalit, horizon and

bede and 2,414 freedom fighters- for their proper rehabilitation.

DSS officials revealed this in an allowance distribution meeting jointly

organized by Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) and City Social Service Office

at Seroil area in the city yesterday afternoon.

Mayor of RCC AHM Khairuzzaman Liton attended the meeting and distributed

allowance as chief guest with its Ward Councilor Towhidul Haque Suman in the

chair.

Social Service Officer Md Ashiquzzaman told the meeting that the

beneficiaries are getting their allowances timely through their own bank

accounts.

Mayor Liton said the present government has taken many steps including

old-age-allowances for the welfare of poor people to lower poverty level in

the country.

He also said the present government has enhanced monthly honourium for the

freedom fighters to Taka 12,000 from Taka 300.

The present government has attached priority to social safety net

programmes for successful implementation of those, Liton added.

On the occasion, 115 aged people were given allowance worth Taka 57,500

and 10 people with disabilities Taka 7,000.