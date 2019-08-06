Privacy watchdogs warn Facebook over Libra currency

SYDNEY, Aug 6, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Global privacy regulators joined forces

Tuesday to demand guarantees from Facebook on how it will protect users’

financial data when it launches its planned cryptocurrency, Libra.

The watchdogs from Australia, the US, EU, Britain, Canada and other

countries issued an open letter calling on Facebook to respond to more than a

dozen concerns over how it will handle sensitive personal information of

users of the digital currency.

The letter follows a chorus of warnings about Facebook’s entry into the

shadowy world of digital banking, including at a meeting last month of

finance ministers and central bankers from the G7 group of most developed

economies.

The watchdogs said that Facebook and its subsidiary Calibra “have failed to

specifically address the information handling practices that will be in place

to secure and protect personal information”.

Facebook’s handling of user data, highlighted by the Cambridge Analytica

scandal, had “not met the expectations of regulators or their own users”,

they said.

The social media giant’s latest project faced similar risks, they said,

adding that the “combination of vast reserves of personal information with

financial information and cryptocurrency amplifies our privacy concerns about

the Libra Network’s design and data sharing arrangements”.

The regulators demanded Facebook provide guarantees that user information,

such as transaction histories, will not be shared without explicit consent

and that all personal data will be adequately secured by all parties in the

Libra network.

Facebook announced the launch of Libra in June, with Calibra slated to run

a digital wallet and provide financial services using blockchain technology.

The currency is to be overseen by a Geneva-based Libra Association of

companies, and Swiss authorities have also pledged tight oversight of the

operation.

Libra is widely regarded as a challenger to dominant global player bitcoin.

Expected to launch in the first half of 2020, Libra is designed to be

backed by a basket of currency assets to avoid the wild swings of bitcoin and

other cryptocurrencies.