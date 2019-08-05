Humayun urges youth to follow Sheikh Kamal’s ideology

DHAKA, Aug 5, 2019 (BSS) – Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun today called upon the youth to follow the ideology of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal for being a good citizen of the country.

“Sheikh Kamal had played a vital role in the mass uprising of the 1970 and the Liberation War. After the Liberation War, Shaheed Sheikh Kamal conducted different programmes for reconstructing the war-torn Bangladesh,” he said.

The industries minister was speaking as the chief guest at a discussion on “Multidimensional Bangladesh”, marking the 70th Birth Anniversary of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal, at the Jatiya Press Club here, said a press release.

Humayun said Sheikh Kamal, along with his friends, formed a famous artist group, titled “Spondon shilpi gosthi” and established the “Abahani Krira Chakra’.

Convener of the Sampriti Bangladesh Pijush Bandyopadhyay presided over the meeting.