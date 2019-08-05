PM denounces US mass shooting

DHAKA, Aug 5, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has strongly

condemned two devastating incidents of mass shooting in the United States

that killed 29 people and left dozens injured.

“I’m utterly shocked at the two devastating incidents of mass shooting

within a span of thirteen hours during this weekend in the US states of Texas

and Ohio that killed twenty-nine people and left dozens injured,” she said in

a message to US President Donald J. Trump today.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, I strongly

condemn these mindless acts of terror and violence,” she added.

Mentioning that terrorists have no colour, race or religion, Sheikh Hasina

said their only identity is, they are terrorists.

The prime minister said her government has a declared and practiced policy

of “zero tolerance against terrorism”.

“My beloved father, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

and most of the members of my family were victims of the gravest terrorist

attack in the history of Bangladesh on 15 August 1975. I myself survived

several acts of terror in my life,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina conveyed her deep condolence and sympathy to Trump and

through him to the friendly people of the United States.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you all and particularly with the

bereaved families. We stand by your side at this tragic and trying hours and

offer our all-out support to address any kind of terrorism and violent

extremism in our two countries and beyond,” she said.

The premier continued: “At this difficult time, let us redouble our

efforts against hate and dogma and recommit ourselves to working together to

eliminate the menace of terrorism and violent extremism from our planet and

make it a safer place for our coming generations.”

Sheikh Hasina prayed for the salvation of the departed souls, saying may

the souls rest in eternal peace.