PM denounces US mass shooting

DHAKA, Aug 5, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has strongly
condemned two devastating incidents of mass shooting in the United States
that killed 29 people and left dozens injured.
“I’m utterly shocked at the two devastating incidents of mass shooting
within a span of thirteen hours during this weekend in the US states of Texas
and Ohio that killed twenty-nine people and left dozens injured,” she said in
a message to US President Donald J. Trump today.
“On behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, I strongly
condemn these mindless acts of terror and violence,” she added.
Mentioning that terrorists have no colour, race or religion, Sheikh Hasina
said their only identity is, they are terrorists.
The prime minister said her government has a declared and practiced policy
of “zero tolerance against terrorism”.
“My beloved father, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
and most of the members of my family were victims of the gravest terrorist
attack in the history of Bangladesh on 15 August 1975. I myself survived
several acts of terror in my life,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina conveyed her deep condolence and sympathy to Trump and
through him to the friendly people of the United States.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with you all and particularly with the
bereaved families. We stand by your side at this tragic and trying hours and
offer our all-out support to address any kind of terrorism and violent
extremism in our two countries and beyond,” she said.
The premier continued: “At this difficult time, let us redouble our
efforts against hate and dogma and recommit ourselves to working together to
eliminate the menace of terrorism and violent extremism from our planet and
make it a safer place for our coming generations.”
Sheikh Hasina prayed for the salvation of the departed souls, saying may
the souls rest in eternal peace.