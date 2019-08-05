Sheikh Kamal, idol of young generation: Speakers

DHAKA, August 05, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers at a programme marking 70th birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal here today said that the elder son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is an icon to the young generation.

“Today, our young generation seemingly relies on academic textbooks instead of practicing our booming culture and involving in co-curricular activities. Sheikh Kamal is an iconic personality to follow for cultural development,” said Bangladesh Awami league Joint-Secretary Jahangir Kabir Nanak.

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) organised the discussion programme at Teacher-Student Center on Dhaka University campus.

“Sheikh Kamal is an exemplary person for our youths. He led an unvarnished life by loving our people though he was the son of a President. He always worked for general people specially contributing to the cultural sector,” Nanak said.

Awami League organising Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Dramatist Ataur Rahman, BCL General Secretary Golam Rabbani, addressed the discussion with BCL President Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon in the chair.

Bahauddin Nasim called upon the students to work for building Sonar Bangla by upholding the ideals of the liberation war hero Sheikh Kamal.

“Sheikh Kamal, a symbol of progressiveness and creativity is an icon to the student leaders. He was the pioneer of blooming youth by contributing to the country’s cultural and social sector,” said Shovon.