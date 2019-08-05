17,338 people recovered from dengue so far

DHAKA, August 5, 2019 (BSS) – According to Public Health Emergency

Operation Centre and Control Room report, a total of 17,338 dengue patients

were admitted to different hospitals across the country and returned home

after recovering, from the first day of January, 2019 till date.

A total of 7,398 patients were under treatment in different hospitals and

clinics, currently and 2,429 dengue patients were admitted to different

hospitals in the last 24 hours, but no casualties were reported in the same

period.

Of them, 650 were admitted to government hospitals, 403 to non- government

and private hospitals and 817 were admitted to hospitals outside Dhaka, said

the report.

The report also said that a total of 24,804 patients were diagnosed with

dengue fever in different hospitals across the country this year.

However, 18 people died from the disease.