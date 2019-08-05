Govt is collecting paddy from farmers: Majumder

KHULNA, Aug 5, 2019 (BSS) – Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder today said the government is purchasing Boro paddy from farmers to ensure fair prices of the staple crop.

“We are strictly dealing with the issue of paddy purchasing from farmers as the country has witnessed bumper paddy production this year,” he told at a meeting with officials of Directorate General of Food in the conference room of Khulna Circuit House here.

Additional Secretary of the Food Ministry Md Omar Faruq, Additional Director General of Food Department Md Abdul Aziz Molla and officials, among others, addressed the meeting with deputy commissioner Mohammad Helal Hossain in the chair.

Majumdar urged officials of Directorate General of Food to perform their duties sincerely and honestly to provide better services to the people.

The country has achieved self-sufficiency in food as the government has attached highest priority to the food production, he said adding, “We are planning to export different varieties of food in future.”