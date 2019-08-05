Arrest warrant issued against 9 BNP men including Tarique, Fakhrul

DHAKA, Aug 5, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today issued warrant to arrest nine leaders and activists of BNP including party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman and its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir for making threats.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Shikder passed the order, taking into cognizance a case filed against them by Jananetri Parishad president AB Siddiqui. The plaintiff filed the case earlier in the morning.

The accused are– Tarique Rahman, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Amanullah Aman, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Goyeswar Chandra Roy, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, former BUET teacher Hafizur Rahman Rana and Chatra Dal cadre Emdadul Haque Bhuiyan.

“The accused are making threats to me as I have filed cases against their leaders including Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia. They have sent me threat letter in the name of IS. That is why I have taken refuge of court,” Siddiqui told BSS.