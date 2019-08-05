70th birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal observed in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 5, 2019 (BSS) – The 70th birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal, a valiant freedom fighter and the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was observed today through a daylong
programme in the city and elsewhere in the district.
Awami League (AL), its associate bodies and different political, socio-cultural and sports organisations have observed the day through various programmes.
The day’s programme began with placing wreath at the portrait of Sheikh
Kamal in city’s Abahani Club at Halishahor this morning.
Shaheed Sheikh Kamal was the founder of the country’s premier sports club
Abahani Limited.
Leaders of Chattogram city AL paid tributes to Sheikh Kamal by placing
wreath at his portrait at city’s Darul Fazal Market party office. Quran
Khwani, Doa and Milad Mahfil were highlights of the day’s programmes.
Chattogram south district unit of AL held a discussion, doa Mahfil in
addition to placing wreath at the portrait of Sheikh Kamal at its Andarkillah
party office.
Chaired by its unit President Muslem Uddin Ahmed, the meeting was attended
by its General Secretary Mofizur Rahman and treasurer Mujibur Rahman.
The speakers urged the new generation to be imbued with the ideals of
Sheikh Kamal who introduced Bangladesh in the global sports arena through his
huge sports activities.
To mark the occasion, Chattogram University unit of Bangladesh Chhatra
League (BCL) also organised a Milad Mahfil at the central mosque of the
university this noon.