70th birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal observed in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 5, 2019 (BSS) – The 70th birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal, a valiant freedom fighter and the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was observed today through a daylong

programme in the city and elsewhere in the district.

Awami League (AL), its associate bodies and different political, socio-cultural and sports organisations have observed the day through various programmes.

The day’s programme began with placing wreath at the portrait of Sheikh

Kamal in city’s Abahani Club at Halishahor this morning.

Shaheed Sheikh Kamal was the founder of the country’s premier sports club

Abahani Limited.

Leaders of Chattogram city AL paid tributes to Sheikh Kamal by placing

wreath at his portrait at city’s Darul Fazal Market party office. Quran

Khwani, Doa and Milad Mahfil were highlights of the day’s programmes.

Chattogram south district unit of AL held a discussion, doa Mahfil in

addition to placing wreath at the portrait of Sheikh Kamal at its Andarkillah

party office.

Chaired by its unit President Muslem Uddin Ahmed, the meeting was attended

by its General Secretary Mofizur Rahman and treasurer Mujibur Rahman.

The speakers urged the new generation to be imbued with the ideals of

Sheikh Kamal who introduced Bangladesh in the global sports arena through his

huge sports activities.

To mark the occasion, Chattogram University unit of Bangladesh Chhatra

League (BCL) also organised a Milad Mahfil at the central mosque of the

university this noon.