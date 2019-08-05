Defeated forces start hatching plot in August: Quader

DHAKA, Aug 5, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said when the month of August comes every year, the defeated forces of the 1971 liberation war start

hatching conspiracy against the country.

“Smell of conspiracy is found in the air in August and that is why we all should stay alert. When the month of August comes, the defeated forces start hatching conspiracy,” he told reporters after placing a wreath on the grave

of Shahid Sheikh Kamal in city’s Banani area.

Quader placed the wreath on the grave of Sheikh Kamal, eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking his 70th birth anniversary.

On behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he directed the Awami League (AL) leaders and activists to stand by flood victims, help the government deal with the current dengue situation and participate voluntarily in the programmes

taken in the month of August.

The AL general secretary said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members were brutally killed on August 15, 1975. Grenade attacks were carried out to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in an anti-terrorism rally at Bangabandhu Avenue in the month of August, he added.

Quader said a series of bomb blast was carried out in the country’s 63 districts in August and there was also a plot to conduct an attack on Dhanmondi-32.

About Sheikh Kamal, the AL leader said Kamal had courage and leadership capacity and he was capable to be a role model for youths.

Earlier, AL leaders and activists placed a wreath on the grave of Sheikh Kamal and offered doa for the eternal peace of his departed soul.