Rain across the country likely

DHAKA, Aug 05, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate rain at many places throughout the country in the next 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country,” a Met office release said.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The maximum temperature was recorded 36 degrees Celsius yesterday at Dinajpur in Rangpur division, while today’s minimum temperature was 25 degrees Celsius at Teknaf in Chattogram division.

The sun sets at 6:40 pm today and rises at 5:30 am tomorrow in the capital.