India abolishes Kashmir special status with rush decree

NEW DELHI, Aug 5, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – The Indian government on Monday rushed

through a presidential decree to scrap a special status for disputed Kashmir,

hours after imposing a major security clampdown in the region.

Home Minister Amit Shah told parliament that the president had signed a

decree abolishing Article 370 of the constitution giving special autonomy to

the Muslim-majority Himalayan region.

The decree said the measure came into force “at once”.

Kashmir has been divided between Indian and Pakistan since their

independence in 1947. The Indian-administered part of the territory has been

in the grip of an insurgency for three decades that has left tens of

thousands dead.