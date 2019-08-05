Macron pushes Libya ceasefire with Egypt leader

PARIS, Aug 5, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – France’s President Emmanuel Macron spoke

with Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday about the situation in

Libya calling for a ceasefire “very soon” between the warring sides, the

French presidency said.

Macron and Sisi discussed Libya “with the aim of backing the United

Nations’ plan for a ceasefire very soon and a renewed dialogue” between

Libya’s Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and strongman Khalifa Haftar, the

presidency said.

UN envoy Ghassan Salame has proposed a ceasefire for the Muslim holiday of

Eid al-Adha, which starts around August 11, and has called for relaunching

negotiations.

Nearly 1,100 people have been reported killed since Haftar, based in

eastern Libya, launched an offensive against the capital Tripoli on April 4.

Paris has been seeking to position itself as a mediator in the Libyan

crisis, fearing its destabilising effects on the Sahel region of Africa.

Egypt, a key backer of Haftar, is concerned about the conflict as it has a

long border with Libya.

The European Union on Friday also called for Libya’s warring sides to

establish a permanent truce and return to UN-led talks to prepare for quick

elections.