DHAKA, Aug 4, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Sayeda Akhtar, wife of Shahabuddin Koraishi, additional inspector general of police (IGP).

In a condolence message, the minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Sayeda died of dengue fever at Square Hospitals around 11.30 am today at the age of 54.