PM clears 75 urgent files from London

DHAKA, Aug 4, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, now in London on an official visit, has so far cleared 75 urgent files digitally from there.

The prime minister went to London on July 19 to attend Bangladeshi envoys’ conference and other programmes.

“The prime minister has so far disposed of 75 important electronic files (e-files) digitally from London,” Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Sajjadul Hassan said.

PMO sources said the prime minister earlier instructed her office to send all the important files to her during her stay in the United Kingdom.

“Following the directives, officials concerned at the PMO are emailing urgent files to the premier, taking the advantage of the digitisation initiatives of the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” the sources added.

They said during her stay in London, the prime minister is also keeping round-the-clock contact with her office in Dhaka and giving necessary directives to the officials concerned on different matters.