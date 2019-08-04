Health Directorate urges not to diagnosis blood without doctor’s suggestion

DHAKA, Aug 4, 2019 (BSS) – Health Directorate urged people of the country not to diagnosis blood for dengue virus just because of being nervous or suspicious.

The directorate said, people should diagnosis their blood only following the doctor’s prescription, said a press release.

A total of 100 beds have been increased at Mitford Hospital, 200 beds at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). Moreover, 1,000 new beds were prepared at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute, 1,000 beds at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital and some more beds at the Shishu Hospital.

Meanwhile, the public hospitals are providing free treatment for dengue patients.

People were requested to call 47120557 to know or inform any dengue related information or to send email at [email protected]

Eid-ul-Azha holidays of all doctors and concerned Health Ministry officials have been cancelled until further notice in order to tackle the ongoing dengue outbreak across the country.