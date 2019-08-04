Saifuddin working on accuracy amid injury concern

DHAKA, August 4, 2019 (BSS) – Amid the injury concern, Bangladesh pace bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin has focused on to improve his accuracy in a bid to make him more deadly.

Saifuddin has been suffering a chronic lower back pain, a problem for which the treatment is not possible in this country. The BCB currently is searching a country where he can get a good treatment

“Saifuddin has been suffering from chronic lower back pain. The pain has been with him for nine years on and off. We have tried to solve the problem with conservative treatment which didn’t work.

Then we gave him injection which worked but during the World Cup, the pain again haunted him. He consulted a doctor in England and took injection as per the advice of doctor for the second time to relieve from the pain. He stayed pain-free for a while after that but his pain again came back,” explained Dr. Devashis Chowdhury after the nature of Saifuddin’s injury.

“We reviewed and reexamined him and we have tried to come on to a conclusion regarding his treatment. The way we are moving forward that we have to detect the core of the problem. That’s not possible in our country.

“That’s why we are trying to send him abroad for a biomechanical assessment. BCB advises us the best place for the treatment for him and we are searching. Hopefully we can inform him within a week where he will go to have treatment.”

When the condition looked ominous, Saifuddin stayed focus on cricket. He missed the Sri Lanka series because of the lower back pain for which he is now in the rehabilitation process.

“Injury will be there for a player,” Saiffuddin said. “But cricket should be the focal point. I am currently on to improve my skill level. Specifically I want to be accurate.

“Now at the moment I can land 6/7 balls in right areas out of 10. I want to increase it to 8/9 balls. At the same time I want to hone the skill of slower bouncer, cutter, yorker more to be more deadly.”

Saifuddin impressed everyone in the World Cup with his accuracy as he claimed 13 wickets in the World Cup with good economy rate. He also did well with the bat, playing some crucial innings lower down the order. His 38 ball-51 however was stand out.

He said he thinks himself as mainly as a bowler and want to show his skill in batting too when it matters most.

“I can’t be like Andre Russell. I can’t hit big like him but I want to put up valuable contribution with the bat too.”