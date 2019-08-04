BSCIC to organise fair on Bangabandhu’s birth centenary in 64 districts

DHAKA, Aug 4, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries

Corporation (BSCIC) would organise small and cottage fair in 64 districts on

the occasion of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary in 2020.

The decision was taken today at a workshop held at BSCIC Bhaban with its

Chairman Mostak Hasan in the chair, said a press release.

The fair would be organised on the basis of BSCIC’s income and expenditure

in 64 districts.

BSCIC directors Md Mahbubur Rahman, Swapan Kumar Ghosh, Md Khalilur Rahman,

Md Abdul Mannan and Muhammad Ataur Rahman Siddiki and General Manager

Shakayetul Bari, among others, were present at the meeting.