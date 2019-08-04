Int’l seminar on Mechatronics and Industry held at DU

DHAKA, August 04, 2019 (BSS) – A day long international seminar on “Mechatronics and Industry 4.0: Practice-oriented Education and Training for Employment” was held today at Dhaka University (DU).

Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman addressed it as the chief guest while DU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the seminar at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on the campus.

The Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering of DU in cooperation with Festo Didactic SE, University of Bremen, Germany and Sincos Engineers Limited organized this seminar.

Chairperson of the Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering of DU Prof. Dr. Lafifa Jamal presided over the inaugural function while Member of UGC Prof. Dr. Md. Sazzad Hossain and Prof. Dr. Bibhuti Roy of the University of Bremen, Germany also addressed the inaugural session.

Assistant Professor of DU Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering Department Dr. Shamim Ahmed Deowan delivered the keynote speech while Assistant Prof. Dr. Sejuti Rahman conducted the program.

Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman said, ” the government of Bangladesh is relentlessly trying to produce skilled human resources in the country.”

He urged the scientists and professionals to come forward with their knowledge, recommendation and advices in this regard.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman stressed the need for strengthening relationship between academic institutions and industries to attain sustainable technological advancement in the country. He hoped that this seminar would play an effective role in this regard.