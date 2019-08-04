Sheikh Kamal’s 70th birth anniversary tomorrow

DHAKA, Aug 4, 2019 (BSS) – The 70th birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal,

the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,

will be observed tomorrow.

Born on August 5, 1949 at Tungipara in Gopalganj, Sheikh Kamal was a

former executive member of the central committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League

(BCL).

Awami League, its associate bodies and different political, socio-

cultural and sports organizations have taken up elaborate programmes marking

the day.

As part of it, Abahani Limited and ‘Abahani Shomorthok Ghosthi’ have

chalked out various programmes.

The Abahani Limited and its supporters will pay tribute to Sheikh Kamal

by placing wreaths at his portrait on Dhanmondi Abahani Club premises at

12.01 am (early Monday).

They will visit Kamal’s grave at the Banani Graveyard and hold a doa-

mahfil there seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of Sheikh Kamal and

other family members of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman, who were assassinated by a group of disgruntled army personnel on

August 15, 1975.

The Abahani Ltd. will also hold a discussion over the colorful life and

works of Sheikh Kamal at 4pm and programmes including day-long recitation

from the Holy Quran along with milad-mahfil (after Asr prayers) tomorrow.

Sheikh Kamal was one of the pioneers of modern football in Bangladesh

and also founder-president of Abahani Krira Chakra.

He was martyred on August 15 in 1975 at the age of 26 while he was a

Master’s Degree (final year) examinee.

He used to play cricket in the first division for Azad Boys Club and

Basketball too in the first division for Spurs Club.

He was also a founder-member of Dhaka Theatre and Spondon Shilpa

Gousthi, a musical band of folk songs.