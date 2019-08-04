Met office predicts rain across country until early tomorrow

DHAKA, Aug 4, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today

predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary

gusty wind at many places throughout the country in next 24 hours as of 9 am

tomorrow.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty

wind is likely to occur at many places over Chattogram division and at a few

places over Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions in the next 24 hours

commencing at 9 am today,” said a BMD press release here.

Moderately heavy falls may occur at one or two places over Rangpur,

Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions in the country during the time, it

added.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The maximum temperature was recorded 35.4 degrees Celsius yesterday at

Jashore in Khulna division while today’s minimum temperature 25.0 degrees

Celsius at Teknaf in Chattogram division.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6 am today was recorded 34

mm at Sitakunda in Chattogram division.

The sun sets at 6:40 pm today and rises at 5:29 am tomorrow in the capital.