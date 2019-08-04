Nakshi Kantha becomes boon for many Rajshahi poor women

RAJSHAHI, Aug 4, 2019 (BSS) – Nakshi kantha, a type of embroidered quilt,
has been godsend to many rural poor women here as they are sewing their new
day’s dream by beating long time poverty through stitching the country’s
traditional kantha commercially.
For generations, the women artisans are sewing Nakshi Kantha. More than
just needlework, it has become the emotions, memories and dreams of the
artisan. Once it was made only for family use, but now it helps flourish the
cottage industry in the district that is transforming housewives into
entrepreneurs.
“I employ around 250 women in my industry,” says Dinesh Hasda, from
Kakonhat under Godagari Upazila, who established his business entity named
‘Adibashi Santa kantha’ as an entrepreneur in 2013.
“I supply fabrics and yarns, and the women artisans are paid between Tk
1,600 and Tk 1,700 for sewing Nakshi Kantha each depending on the size,” he
said.
He said his business house produces as many as 1000 Nakshi Kantha per
month as he himself designs kanthas and supplies them to his workers for
sewing.
“Our finished products are now being exported to around 17 overseas
countries through a non-government development organization, Prokrity
Bangladesh, in Dhaka,” Dinesh Hashda said.
He told BSS that the business volume is now on rising trend significantly
and on an average, Nakshi Kanthas are being sold by around Taka 25 lakh
yearly whereas his initial investment was Taka one lakh.
Under the jurisdiction of Rajshahi Divisional Ethnic Minority Cultural
Academy, a three-day ‘ethnic minority handicrafts and cultural fair’ has been
organized in last two consecutive years in the city where the finished Nakshi
Kantha were showcased and projected as massive response from the buyers has
been got.
In the fair, the producers got orders of around 25,000 US Dollars, said Md
Salahuddin, Deputy Director of the academy.
“In this area, people are known for their Nakshi Kantha skills,” remarks
Sheuly Basko, 38, a housewife and Nakshi Kantha artisan from Sorsonipara
village in Godagari upazila.
“From our rich artistic heritage we can earn handsomely,” she said.
“I was inspired to sew nakshi kantha by other women in my area,” says
Monwara Begum, 43, from the same area.
She doesn’t only sew herself but also coordinates the efforts of several
others. “I make up to Tk 3,800 per month,” she said.
“A Nakshi Kantha takes between one and two weeks to make, depending on the
design,” says Adiba Khatun, 35, from Kakonhat area, who has been involved in
the industry for around seven years.
Her husband works as a hotel employee. The income she earns is proving
invaluable in covering the education costs of their three children.