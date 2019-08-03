India choose to bowl in first T20 against West Indies

LAUDERHILL, United States, Aug 3, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and put the West Indies in to bat in the first fixture of their three-match T20 International series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida on Saturday.

West Indies, who are preparing for the defence of the World T20 title in Australia in 14 months’ time, have welcomed back all-rounder Kieron Pollard and spinner Sunil Narine in their line-up.

However injury-prone all-rounder Andre Russell was a late withdrawal and has been replaced in the squad by Jason Mohammed, who did not make the final 11 for the first of back-to-back matches this weekend.

India are giving a senior international debut to fast-medium bowler Navdeep Saini as they seek to mould their squad with an eye as well on the World T20 tournament.

Saini’s opportunity comes in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who will only feature in the Test leg of this tour while the absence of Hardik Pandya, who is rested from the entire campaign, gives Washington Sundar a chance to impress in this opening match.

Attacking opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who was forced out of the World Cup in England six weeks ago with a fractured thumb, makes his return to the Indian line-up at the top of the order alongside Rohit Sharma.

Teams

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Evin Lewis, John Campbell, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS), Nigel Duguid (WIS)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)