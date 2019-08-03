AL forms monitoring cell to control dengue outbreak

DHAKA, Aug 03, 2019 (BSS)- Awami League today formed a monitoring cell comprising specialized doctors for implementing effective steps to prevent dengue disease and provide proper treatment to dengue patients.

The cell was formed at a meeting of AL with its General Secretary Obaidul Quader in the chair at AL president’s political office at Dhanmondi in the capital.

Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) President Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin has been made the convenor of the cell.

Awami League Advisory Council Members Md Rashidul Alam and Mukul Bose, among others, were present at the meeting.

The meeting has drawn up a five-point programme for the monitoring cell in controlling the outbreak of dengue.

The five points include forming monitoring cells at 64 districts, gearing up mass awareness, praising the services of nurses and other health workers, arranging necessary logistic support after coordinating with the government and ensuring sufficient doctors, nurses and other health workers at every district.

The other members of the monitoring cell are- – Dr Rokeya Sultana, Dr Badiuzzaman Bhuiyan Dablu, Dr M Iqbal Arslan, Dr Kanak Kanti Barua, Dr Mohammad Moniruzzaman Bhuiyan, Dr Mf Ihateshamul Haque Chowdhury, Dr MA Aziz, Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed, Dr Mohammad Jamal Uddin Chowdhury, Dr Kamrul Hasan Khan, Dr MA Rouf Sarder, Dr ABM Abdullha, Dr Md Kamrul Hasan (Milan), Dr Uttam Kumar Barua, Dr Khan Abul Kalam Azad, Dr Jhilan Mia Sarker, Dr Shahan Akther Rahman, Dr Ehasanul Kabir Jaglul, Dr Ali Asgar Moral, Dr Md Julfikar Ali (Lenin) and Dr Syed Atiqul Haque.