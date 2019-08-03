Bangabandhu’s statue reinstalled at Baker Hostel in Kolkata

KOLKATA, Aug 03, 2019 (BSS) – A bust of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was reinstalled today at Baker Government Hostel of Islamia College (now Mawlana Azad College) here.

LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam unveiled the sculpture while State Minister for Rural Development and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharjee, Disaster Management Minister of West Bengal Javed Khan and Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata Toufique Hasan were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Tazul Islam visited the sculpture in March last and found some unlikeness in the statue. He later apprised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of the matter.

The premier gave the decision to replace a likewise sculpture of Bangabandhu there.

Unveiling the statue, made by Liton Paul Rony, the LGRD minister said it is a matter of pride to install the statue of Bangabandhu at Baker Hostel.

Mentioning the friendly bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India, he expressed his gratitude to the Indian government for extending support for the installation of Bangabandhu’s statue.

Bangabandhu had got admission at Islamia College (now Maulana Azad College) in 1942. He was a resident student of room number 24 of Baker Hostel of the college on Smith Lane.

Later, he was elected general secretary (GS) of Islamia College Students’ Union in 1946. In 1947, he obtained BA degree from the college.