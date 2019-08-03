Discussion on Sheikh Kamal’s 70th birth anniversary tomorrow

DHAKA, Aug 3, 2019 (BSS) – The central executive sangsad of ‘Abahani Samarthak Goshti’ will arrange a discussion program, children art competition and prize distribution ceremony tomorrow (Sunday) at Abahani Club premise on occasion on the eve of his 70th birth anniversary of Abahani Club founder and the promoter of modern sports Shaheed Sheikh Kamal.

Former Minister Anwar Hossain Manju is expected to be present in the discussion meeting as the chief guest at 3 pm.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam MP, Abahani Limited director in-charge Kazi Nabil Ahmed MP, Bangladesh Awami League Youth and Sports Affairs Secretary and Abahani director Harunur Rashid, Abahani director and central executive sangsad of Abahani ‘Samarthak Goshti’ patrons Sheikh M Jahangir Alam and Nizam Uddin Ahmed, Abahani Limited director Fahim Sinha, Abahani ‘Samarthak Goshti’ central executive sangsad advisers Abdul Hakim, Borkat-e Khoda, Mirza Fazlul Karim Beg and Shamsuzzaman Bhuiyan will also present on the occasion.

Abahani ‘Samarthak Goshti’ central executive sangsad president Belayet Hossain Babu will preside over the ceremony. The all time great sports organizer of the country Sheikh Kamal was one of the pioneers of modern football in Bangladesh and also founder-president of the country’s leading sporting club Abahani Krira.

Born on August 5, 1949 at Tungipara in Gopalganj, Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was one of the pioneers of modern football in Bangladesh and also founder-president of Abahani Krira Chakra.