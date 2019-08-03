Moderate rain likely until early tomorrow

DHAKA, Aug 3, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

forecasts light to moderate rain or thundershowers at some places over the

country in 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary

gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Barishal and

Chattogram divisions,” said a met office press release here this morning.

Moderately heavy falls may also occur at one or two places over Rangpur,

Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions in 24 hours commencing 9am

today, the release added. Day and night temperature may remain nearly

unchanged over the country.

Another met office warning message said, rain or thunder showers

accompanied by temporary south or south-easterly gusty or squally wind speed

45-60 kph is likely to occur over the regions of Faridpur, Khulna, Barishal,

Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram and Cox’s bazaar till 6pm today.

River ports are advised to hoist cautionary signal number one, it also

said.

The maximum temperature was recorded 35.8 degrees Celsius yesterday at

Jashore in Khulna division while today’s minimum temperature 24.0 degrees

Celsius at Rangamati and Teknaf in Chattogram division.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6 am today was recorded

46mm at Teknaf in Chattogram division, the release added.

The sun sets at 6:41 pm today and rises at 5:28 am tomorrow in the

capital.