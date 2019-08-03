Russian opposition to take to streets again, defying crackdown

MOSCOW, Aug 3, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – The Russian opposition vowed to stage

another mass rally Saturday despite increasing pressure from authorities, who

arrested nearly 1,400 people at a protest last week and have launched a

criminal probe into the movement.

The march along Moscow’s leafy boulevards will be the latest in a series

of demonstrations after officials refused to let popular opposition

candidates run in next month’s city parliament elections.

The local issue has boiled over into one of the worst political conflicts

of recent years, with rallies of up to 22,000 people and police violence

against demonstrators.

Over 6,000 people said on Facebook they would take part in the march along

Moscow’s so-called Boulevard Ring on Saturday to “bring back the right to

elections”.

Officials say candidates were disqualified because they forged the

necessary signatures.

But candidates, including allies of top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny,

insist their signatures were thrown out arbitrarily, and the whole vetting

process was skewed against them.

Many Muscovites said their signatures in support of the opposition were

declared invalid with no reason.

– ‘Right to choose’ –

Some turned up at previous protests brandishing banners with slogans such

as “I have a right to choose”.

In the polls in September, the opposition hopes to end the monopoly of

Kremlin loyalists in Moscow’s parliament.

The body decides over the city’s multi-billion-dollar budget but lacks

political independence from mayor Sergei Sobyanin, an ally of Putin.

Putin has yet to comment on the political crisis in Moscow.

Navalny and other protest leaders argue corruption is rife in the capital.

Navalny is also currently in jail, but his team on Thursday released a

report accusing Sobyanin’s deputy of selling prime Moscow property to her

family members at rock-bottom prices.

Authorities have launched investigations into last weekend’s “mass riots”

and “violence against police”, echoing similar probes into protests against

Vladimir Putin in 2012 which saw several people jailed.

Four people were formally arrested pending trial Friday, though the

opposition stressed that the protest was peaceful.

“Their task is to paralyse the protest movement, to isolate its leaders

and frighten participants,” one rejected candidate, Ilya Yashin, wrote on

Facebook.

He is currently being held for 10 days in a police cell for violating

rules on legal protests.

– Hunger strikes –

“There were no mass riots in Moscow, not by a long shot,” Yashin wrote.

One of the men arrested is suspected of injuring a policeman by allegedly

throwing a plastic bottle into the ranks of national guard wearing heavy

protective gear.

Several candidates have declared hunger strikes.

Moscow police on Friday issued a warning for people not to attend the

rally.

“We repeat that the event is illegal,” it said on its website. “We suggest

that residents and visitors refrain from participating.”

Police “will take all necessary measures,” the Moscow prosecutors’ office

said.

Reports said that the head of Moscow police even petitioned the Russian

Premier League to reschedule a match between the city’s two top teams, which

may trigger fan violence and require a massive presence of the force in two

places at once.

The petition was rejected, a source told TASS news agency.