Arambagh, Sheikh Russel post win in season ending matches

DHAKA, Aug 2, 2019 (BSS) – Arambagh Krira Sangha and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra finished the season ending Bangladesh Premier League Football matches with victory beating their respective rivals held on Friday at two separate venues across the country.

At Bangabandhu National Stadium, Arambagh Krira Sangha, rode on their foreign recruit Mathew’s brilliant hat-trick, came from behind to register an overwhelming 5-2 goals victory over Brothers Union Club.

Mathew scored hat-trick with all three goals in the 20th, 24th and 43rd minutes while Emile supported him with a brace in the 12th and 37th minute for Arambagh.

Park and Rabbi netted one goal apiece for all orange Gopibagh outfit Brothers Union Club in the 2nd and 72nd minutes respectively.

The day’s win saw, Arambagh finished fifth position in the points table with 33 points from 24 matches while Brothers Union Club stand at 11th position with 21 points playing the same number of matches.

At Sylhet District Football Stadium in Sylhet, Raphael scored hat-trick as Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra beat relegated Team Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) by 3-1 goals.

In the day’s match, Raphael scored hat-trick with all the three goals in the 37th, 45+2nd and 78th minutes for the winners’ while Kimgsley scored the lone goal for the lossers in the 30th minute of the match.

With the day’s victory, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra finished third position in the points table with 52 points from 24 matches while bottom-ranked BJMC remained at their previous credit of 11 points from the same number of outings.