Second day of month of morning observed

DHAKA, Aug 2, 2019 (BSS)- The ruling Awami League and various socio-cultural organisations today observed the second day of the month of mourning by holding different progammes, pledging to help materialize the dream of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and enliven the glories of the War of Liberation.

Recalling the August 15, 1975 brutal assassination in the country’s history, the leaders and workers of Awami League and other organizations categorically made it clear that the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in steering the country would continue to show the pious path of advancing the nation.

‘Amra Muktijoddhar Sontan’ brought out a torch procession from the Manik Miah Avenue today.

Holding 44 torches signifying the 44th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the marchers paraded city streets and the procession ended on the premises of Bangabandhu Museum at Dhanmondi road number 32.

Bangabandhu Parishad held a preparatory meeting today to fix the programmes of the month of mourning at its central office.

ASA University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dalem Chandra Barman, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University, Gazipur former vice-chancellor Dr Abdul Mannan Akand, Open University Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Mokaddem Hossain, Professor of Jagannath University Political Science Department Dr Arun Kumar Goswami, Professor of Dhaka University Pharmacy Department Dr Md Firoz, Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University Proctor Dr Sirajul Islam addressed the meeting, among others.

General Secretary of Bangabandhu Parishad Dr SA Malek chaired the function which was moderated by its central leader Matiur Rahman Laltu.

Awami Jubo League arranged a month-long art exhibition at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy auditorium, marking the 44th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members on the fateful night of August 15, 1975 is the ugliest chapter of the nation’s history.

The self-confessed killers of August 15 did not assassinate Bangabandhu alone, but also killed 16 other members of his family, friends and relatives.

They included Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, sons Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russell, daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal, Bangabandhu’s brother Sheikh Naser, brother-in-law Abdur Rab Serniabat, nephew and eminent journalist Sheikh Fazlul Huq Moni, his pregnant wife Arzoo Moni and military secretary Colonel Jamil.

Bangabandhu’s two daughters – eldest daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana – escaped the planned assassination as they were visiting Germany at that time.