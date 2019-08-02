DNCC mosquito-killing staff to be brought under GPS: Atiqul

DHAKA, August 2, 2019 (BSS)- In a new move to keep the mosquito menace under control, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) is embarking on bringing its mosquito-killing staff under Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking from August 5.

“From August 5, most of our mosquito-killing staff will carry GPS device to ensure DNCC’s monitoring on them,” said DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam speaking at an awareness program in Nawab Habibullah Model School and College in Azampur area at Uttara.

He said it is possible to eliminate the dengue menace from the country through united efforts and social movement.

Atiqul said every ward under the DNCC will be divided into 10 sections for scanning the staff.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Rasel, its Secretary Dr Zafar Uddin Ahmed and other senior officials of DNCC, were present on the occasion.

The DNCC and the Youth and Sports Ministry jointly organized the programme.