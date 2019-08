CHATTOGRAM, Aug 2, 2019 (BSS) – Over three lakh shrimp fries, seized after raiding a Khulna-bound bus in Bottalla area of Sitakunda upazila, were released into the Bay today.

On information, a mobile court seized over three lakh shrimp fries from a

Khulna-bound bus in Bottalla area of Sitakunda upazila in the early hours of

the day, said Shamim Ahmed, senior upazila fisheries officer.

Later, Sitakunda upazila nirbahi officer Milton Roy arranged releasing of

the fries into a nearby point of Bay.