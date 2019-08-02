Adopting coordinated efforts to check dengue spread underscored

GAIBANDHA, AUG 2, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers in a function here on Thursday underscored the need for adopting coordinated and joint efforts of all to check the spread of dengue fever.

They said this while addressing a view exchange meeting on the doings in dengue prevention organized by civil surgeon (CS) office and district administration at the conference room of district collectorate building here

on Thursday afternoon.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin addressed the meeting as the chief

guest while CS Dr. ABM Abu Hanif presided over the function.

The meeting was also addressed, among others, by deputy director of local

government section of DC office Rokhsana Begum, executive engineer of

department of public health engineering Aminul Islam Chowdhury, district

livestock officer Mohammed Abdus Samad and general secretary of Gaibandha

Press Club Sarker M. Shahiduzzaman.

Earlier, a power point presentation of dengue fever, its causes, prevention

and treatment was made by senior consultant of Gaibandha Modern Hospital Dr.

Ansar Ali.

CS Dr. ABM Abu Hanif said typically, sign and symptoms begin three to

seven days after infection from the bites of female aedes mosquitos and this

may include high fever, vomiting, muscle and joint pain and skin rash.

Symptoms of dengue hemorrhagic fever or sever dengue are severe abdominal

pain, persistent vomiting, bleeding from gums or nose, blood in urine and

stools, rapid breathing, fatigue and restlessness, the CS also mentioned.

The CS also urged all to keep their houses and their surrounding areas neat

and clean so that the aedes mosquitos could not lay eggs their.

DC Abdul Matin in his speeches called upon all to be alert about aedes

mosquitos and emphasized on building social movement against it so that the

dengue fever could not breakout. in the society.

Almost all the district level officials, social workers, teachers, and

public representatives including the media men participated in the meeting.