Preparations complete to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Aug 02, 2019 (BSS) – The district administration has chalked out

programmes to celebrate the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Azha festivity everywhere in

the district with due religious fervour and solemnity.

The programmes were finalized in a meeting held at conference room of the

Deputy Commissioner in the city on Thursday afternoon.

Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan chaired the meeting attended by

Additional Deputy Commissioners, all eight UNOs, and representatives of

Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC), Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) and

senior officials.

Acting President of district Awami League (AL) Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Deputy

Director (Local Government) Syed Farhad Hossain, Divisional Director of the

Islamic Foundation Mohiuddin Chowdhury, Senior Jail Super of Rangpur Central

Jail Ratna Roy, Additional Police Super Maruf Ahmed, Secretary of RpCC

Rashedul Haque, Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr. Kaniz Sabiha, Assistant Commissioner

(Kotwali Zone) of RpMP Jamir Uddin, Executive Officer of PDB Delwar Hossain,

among others, addressed.

Religious and political leaders, heads of different government, non-

government and voluntary organizations, religious and educational

institutions, professionals, journalists, public representatives and elite

attended.

The meeting decided to hoist national flag atop all government, semi-

government, private and public buildings and educational institutions, hold

the main Eid congregation at well- decorated Collectorate Eidgah in the

morning with adequate security measures.

The main city streets will be decorated with the national flag and banners

bearing Bangla and Arabic inscriptions `Eid Mubarak’, arranging adequate

number of loud speakers in the main Eidgah and discussion on the importance

of Eid-ul-Azha.

Improved diets will be served to the inmates of all hospitals, jails,

vagabond centers, shishu paribars and orphanages and a special vigilance team

headed by the Additional District Magistrate will monitor the process.

Special prayers will be offered after the Eid-ul-Azha prayers seeking

divine blessings for continuous peace, progress, harmony and development of

the country and the Muslim Ummah and humanity as a whole at all Eid

congregations in the district.