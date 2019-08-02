Preparations complete to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Aug 02, 2019 (BSS) – The district administration has chalked out
programmes to celebrate the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Azha festivity everywhere in
the district with due religious fervour and solemnity.
The programmes were finalized in a meeting held at conference room of the
Deputy Commissioner in the city on Thursday afternoon.
Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan chaired the meeting attended by
Additional Deputy Commissioners, all eight UNOs, and representatives of
Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC), Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) and
senior officials.
Acting President of district Awami League (AL) Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Deputy
Director (Local Government) Syed Farhad Hossain, Divisional Director of the
Islamic Foundation Mohiuddin Chowdhury, Senior Jail Super of Rangpur Central
Jail Ratna Roy, Additional Police Super Maruf Ahmed, Secretary of RpCC
Rashedul Haque, Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr. Kaniz Sabiha, Assistant Commissioner
(Kotwali Zone) of RpMP Jamir Uddin, Executive Officer of PDB Delwar Hossain,
among others, addressed.
Religious and political leaders, heads of different government, non-
government and voluntary organizations, religious and educational
institutions, professionals, journalists, public representatives and elite
attended.
The meeting decided to hoist national flag atop all government, semi-
government, private and public buildings and educational institutions, hold
the main Eid congregation at well- decorated Collectorate Eidgah in the
morning with adequate security measures.
The main city streets will be decorated with the national flag and banners
bearing Bangla and Arabic inscriptions `Eid Mubarak’, arranging adequate
number of loud speakers in the main Eidgah and discussion on the importance
of Eid-ul-Azha.
Improved diets will be served to the inmates of all hospitals, jails,
vagabond centers, shishu paribars and orphanages and a special vigilance team
headed by the Additional District Magistrate will monitor the process.
Special prayers will be offered after the Eid-ul-Azha prayers seeking
divine blessings for continuous peace, progress, harmony and development of
the country and the Muslim Ummah and humanity as a whole at all Eid
congregations in the district.