All-out measures to control dengue in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Aug 2, 2019 (BSS)- All the authorities concerned including

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) and divisional and district administrations

have taken all sorts of precautionary measures including cleaning of all

possible breeding grounds of Aedes mosquito to prevent any outbreak of dengue

in the city and its outskirts.

This was revealed in a high-level coordination meeting held here yesterday

afternoon at conference hall of city Bhaban with Mayor of Rajshahi City

Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton in the chair.

Commissioner of Rajshahi division Nur-Ur-Rahman, Director of Rajshahi

Medical College Hospital (RMCH) Brig Gen Jamilur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner

Hamidul Haque, Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya,

Additional Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Sujayet Islam and

Divisional Deputy Director of Department of Secondary and Higher Education Dr

Shormin Ferdous Chowdhury attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed and devised various ways and means on how to free

the region from dengue infection.

Brig Gen Rahman said a separate ward has been opened for the dengue

patients in RMCH.

Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya told the meeting that a total of 397 dengue

patients have, so far, been identified in the division. All of them received

treatment and they are now well. However, there is no any death report.

Mayor Liton apprised the meeting that the city corporation health workers

and others concerned are making people aware of dengue fever going to their

doorsteps.

He also urged the citizens to become more cautious to protect themselves

from the dengue infection.

The city corporation has launched a hectic mosquito control and

cleanliness drive at its various places aiming at making it free from the

dengue infection.

In the drive, all possible mosquito breeding places such as drains, bushes

and landfills of mosquito are being destroyed.

Liton said the city corporation is conducting special crush programmes for

mosquito control and cleanliness.

In phases, all the major installations and institutions will be brought

under the programme.