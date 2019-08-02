All-out measures to control dengue in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Aug 2, 2019 (BSS)- All the authorities concerned including
Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) and divisional and district administrations
have taken all sorts of precautionary measures including cleaning of all
possible breeding grounds of Aedes mosquito to prevent any outbreak of dengue
in the city and its outskirts.
This was revealed in a high-level coordination meeting held here yesterday
afternoon at conference hall of city Bhaban with Mayor of Rajshahi City
Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton in the chair.
Commissioner of Rajshahi division Nur-Ur-Rahman, Director of Rajshahi
Medical College Hospital (RMCH) Brig Gen Jamilur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner
Hamidul Haque, Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya,
Additional Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Sujayet Islam and
Divisional Deputy Director of Department of Secondary and Higher Education Dr
Shormin Ferdous Chowdhury attended the meeting.
The meeting discussed and devised various ways and means on how to free
the region from dengue infection.
Brig Gen Rahman said a separate ward has been opened for the dengue
patients in RMCH.
Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya told the meeting that a total of 397 dengue
patients have, so far, been identified in the division. All of them received
treatment and they are now well. However, there is no any death report.
Mayor Liton apprised the meeting that the city corporation health workers
and others concerned are making people aware of dengue fever going to their
doorsteps.
He also urged the citizens to become more cautious to protect themselves
from the dengue infection.
The city corporation has launched a hectic mosquito control and
cleanliness drive at its various places aiming at making it free from the
dengue infection.
In the drive, all possible mosquito breeding places such as drains, bushes
and landfills of mosquito are being destroyed.
Liton said the city corporation is conducting special crush programmes for
mosquito control and cleanliness.
In phases, all the major installations and institutions will be brought
under the programme.