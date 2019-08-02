1.50 lakh poor families to get VGF rice in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Aug 2, 2019 (BSS)- Around 1.50 lakh poor and distressed families

will be brought under Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme here to mark

the celebration of the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Azha festival.

Each of the beneficiary families will get 15 kilograms of rice under the

humanitarian assistance and social safety net programmes of the Ministry of

Disaster Management and Relief.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Aminul Haque said 1,575.356

metric tons of rice were allocated for 1,49,057 families in all 72 Union

Parishads and 14 pourashabhas (municipalities) under nine upazilas in the

district.

The allocated rice was sent to the upazila level. Many of the Union

Parishad and Pourashava authorities have already started distributing the

rice since last week.

As per direction and supervision of the district administration, respective

union Parishads prepared the list of the distressed people in their areas and

distributing rice with approval of the concerned UNOs.

The rice distribution process is expected to end before the Eid day, Aminul

added.

Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque said instructions were given to the

Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) along with project implementation officers

(PIOs) for distribution of the rice among the beneficiaries smoothly.

“We were very much conscious about the quantity and quality of rice

scheduled for distribution,” he added.