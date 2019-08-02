8 killed, 22 injured in Thakurgaon road accident

THAKURGAON, Aug 02, 2019 (BSS) – Eight people were killed and 22 others injured in a fatal road accident at Khonchabari point on the Thakurgaon-Dhaka highway under Sadar upazila in the district this morning, police said.

“The accident occurred when a Thakurgaon bound night coach from Dhaka collided head-on with a passenger bus from the opposite direction at the point killing five people on the spot and injuring 25 others around 7:30 am today,” Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Thana Ashikur Rahman told BSS.

Being informed, Thakurgaon Sadar Thana police and Fire Service and Civil Defense personnel from Thakurgaon Station rushed to the spot, rescued the injured and sent them to Thakurgaon District Modernised Sadar Hospital (TDSMH).

“One of the injured persons died on his way to the hospital, another succumbed to his injuries at TDMSH,” the OC said adding that another injured passenger died on way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH) around noon.

The rest 22 injured, including men, women and children, are undergoing treatments at TDSMH, RMCH and Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.

Conditions of five injured persons were stated to be critical at the hospitals.

Both the ill-fated buses were badly damaged and police and Fire Service and Civil Defense personnel with assistance of local people cleared the highway for normal movement of vehicles.

The deceased persons were identified as Mostafa Kamal and his wife Mansura Begum, Abdur Rahman, Abdul Mazid, Saraswati Saha, Khitish Chandra, Mangoli Rani and her daughter-in-law Jaba Rani of different upazilas in Thakurgaon and Dinajpur districts.

Confirming the tragic incident and deaths, Acting Police Super of Thakurgaon Al Asad Mahfuz Islam said high officials of the district and police administrations visited the spot.

Talking to BSS, Deputy Commissioner of Thakurgaon KM Kamruzzaman Selim said the district administration will distribute Taka 10,000 among relatives of each of the deceased persons after identification of their bodies.

“Steps have also been taken for ensuring free treatments of the injured at different hospitals,” he added.