Bangladesh lost all potentials after Bangabandhu’s killing: PM

DHAKA, Aug 1, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh had lost all potentials and the ideology of the liberation war had been foiled after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“Through the August 15 barbaric killing, the ideology of the great liberation war had been foiled and we had lost everything, while Bangladesh had lost all possibilities,” she said.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating the blood donation programme and tree plantation drive of Bangladesh Krishak League at Dhanmondi in the capital through a teleconference from London this afternoon.

Sheikh Hasina said the 15th August is a black day for the Bangalee nation. “Personally I and Sheikh Rehana lost everything- father, mother and brothers … the 15th August brought a disaster in our personal life, while it also brought a disaster for Bangladesh,” she said.

The prime minister asked the party leaders and workers to serve the distressed humanity and said it is a responsibility of every person to serve them. “A great sacrifice is needed for a great achievement,” she said quoting Bangabandhu.

Sheikh Hasina also directed them to take proper steps to check mosquito breeding and protect themselves from the menace.

“I’ve already given various instructions to get rid of the impact of dengue. So I urge everybody to take proper measures by obeying my directives so that breeding of mosquito cannot take place,” she said.

The premier continued: “You’ll have to protect yourselves, your family and houses from the mosquitoes.”

Sheikh Hasina said Bangabandhu had liberated the country for ensuring political, economical, social and cultural freedom of the Bangalee nation.

“Bangabandhu had wanted the people to be freed from poverty and they to get better life, live beautifully and move keeping their head high,” she said.

The prime minister said she is continuing serving the countrymen by containing the ideology of Bangabandhu and sacrificing all things.

“I seek doa from the people to continue my endeavours to build a hunger-and-poverty-free Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Bangabandhu,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said millions of people had sacrificed their lives for Bangladesh’s independence and their blood cannot go in vain.

“We will celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu in 2020 and the golden jubilee of independence in 2021 by establishing a hunger-and poverty-free Sonar Bangla … we brought down poverty significantly and we’ll cut it further,” she asserted.

The prime minister said Bangladesh Awami League formed government in 1996 after a long 21 years. “Since assumption of office, we have been trying to materialise the goal, thinking and spirit of the Father of the Nation and changing the lot of the people,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina added: “The people will judge whatever we could do and whatever we could not.”

The prime minister said Bangabandhu shed blood for the country and people and his debt will be repaid by changing fate of the people.

Thanking Bangladesh Krishak League for undertaking blood donation programme and tree plantation campaign, Sheikh Hasina urged the leaders and workers of the organisation to arrange blood donation programme massively so that the critical patients get blood easily.

Recalling Bangabandhu’s love for nature and country as well as his strides to protect environment, the prime minister said the Father of the Nation had a fashion of tree plantation.

“Massive tree plantation is needed to save Bangladesh from the effect

of climate change and natural disasters,” she said.

In this connection, Sheikh Hasina urged everybody to plant at least three trees — one wood, one fruit and one herbal tree.