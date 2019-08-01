It’s high time to devise strategic plan for next four years: Shakib

DHAKA, Aug 1, 2019 (BSS) – Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan stressed upon the requirements of devising some good plan for the country’s cricket in the wake of the Bangladesh’s humiliating whitewash at the hands of Sri Lanka in the just concluded three-match ODI series.

Terming the outcome of the series as absolutely disappointing, Shakib said there might be some consolation if the Tigers can win at least a match.

“There is no point of playing hide and seek game. It’s absolutely disappointing,” Shakib said during a dengue-awareness programme in Banani Biddya Niketon School in the city.

“Our match against Sri Lanka in the World Cup was washed out. Many believed that we could have won the game but this series proved that our victory was not ensured in the World Cup.”

“Even we could win a match in this series, there we could have got some confidence. But that was not to be. This is the high time to devise a plan for the next four years. I am sure the top authority of BCB will think about it. The board has already appointed two coaches. If all the coaches are appointed, they can give a plan to BCB. I think if we start our work properly from here, out cricket would progress like what we experienced in the last four years.”

But Shakib was reluctant to say to what contributed to dismal result in Sri Lanka.

“I never wanted to say what the reason behind the defeat is. This is the issue what we should discuss with players, team management, not media.”

However he ruled out the fact that Bangladesh would have won the series if he was with the side.

“You can’t say that. Cricket is game of just one ball. So if I got out in just three balls in three matches, I can’t put any contribution.”

Shakib sought rest from the series, considering his fatigued-state and he was granted the leave but his colleagues rather are alleged to hide their injury and niggle to play the series.

When asked about it, Shakib said a player should play cricket when he can consider him fully fit as mentally and physically.

“Fitness is the key in playing good cricket. So I personally believe that when a player in not fit physically and mentally he should not play cricket. The players should discuss with the physio, trainer and team management to assess his condition. The break from cricket is always important to keep you mentally charged up.”

Shakib said a player should take the responsibility of understanding his situation and he is the better person for it.

“A player should understand his situation first and then he should talk to the team management. When a player said that he needs a break, the coaching staffs, the team management also should notice it and assess his condition,” he said.

However Shakib urged all to put a serious contribution to protesting dengue-outbreak.

“I have also suffered from dengue so I know how dangerous it could be. Many people died of dengue. So I think all the players and the people come forward to create awareness. We should keep the surroundings of our homes neat and clean.”