Dhaka to be 2nd largest Japanese assistance recipient

DHAKA, Aug 01, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh is likely to be the second largest recipient of Japanese assistance after India in the current Japanese fiscal year while starting from April, while numbers of Japanese companies working here increased by 50 percent in last five years.

In last Japanese fiscal, Bangladesh was the third Japanese ODI recipient while some 270 Japanese companies are currently doing businesses in Bangladesh.

“Japan appreciates the outcomes and is looking forward for stronger trade and commerce ties between Dhaka and Tokyo,” said a senior official of Japanese foreign ministry.

“The Japanese government is happy and proud of that,” Deputy Press Secretary of Japanese foreign ministry Jun Saito said while talking to a small group of newsmen including BSS correspondent after the bilateral meeting between the Japanese and Bangladesh foreign ministers on Tuesday night in the capital.

During the bilateral meeting, he said, both the foreign ministers- Tara Kono and Dr A K Abdul Momen- agreed to have more trade and investment in Bangladesh.

The Japanese foreign minister suggested Bangladesh putting more efforts to improve investment environment especially for the Japanese companies those are looking for foreign lands to make investment, the official said.

He said the Japan government encourages its companies to invest in Bangladesh as Dhaka has been witnessing remarkable economic growth.

Saito said Dhaka and Tokyo are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding next month for imparting skills training to the Bangladeshis workers those intend to go Japan for employment.

Japan is interested to recruit skilled manpower from Bangladesh who can contribute to economy of both Bangladesh and Japan, he said.

Japan welcomes the Bangladesh decision to resume direct flights on the Dhaka-Tokyo route by Bangladeshi national flag carrier Biman in next December.

“Both the ministers discussed the matters during the bilateral meeting and appreciated the decision,” Saito said.

About the Japanese travel advisory to Bangladesh, the official said it won’t hamper business interaction between the two countries.

The travel advisory is there as it is Japanese government’s responsibility to protect lives and security of its people, he added.

The Japanese spokesperson said Dhaka and Tokyo are taking preparations to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Japan

As per Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data, Bangladesh export earnings from Japan was 1.13 billion US dollars in 2018-19 fiscal year, an increase of 11.73 percent compared to the previous fiscal.

Bangladesh had signed an agreement with Japan on receiving US$ 2.5 billion official development assistance (ODA) to implement five projects in the country during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to Tokyo in May last.