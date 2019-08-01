3 to die, one gets life for killing schoolboy in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 1, 2019 (BSS)-A Chattogram court today sentenced three people to death and one to life term imprisonment for killing a schoolboy in Chattogram in 2015.

Acting District and Sessions Judge of Chattogram Munshi Abdul Mazid pronounced the verdict convicting Kazi Sarwar Uddin, Shahidul Islam and Mir Hossain to death.

Absconding prime accused Kazi Sarwar Uddin who remained fugitive after committing the murder, was also awarded 10 years more imprisonment under another section for abducting.

The court also awarded life term imprisonment to one Hossiani Mobarak Rubel for the killing. The court also fined Taka 50,000 each to the four convicted persons.

The prosecution story is, in brief, that convict Sarwar Uddin called victim Farhan Shakib to come out of his house on June 6, 2015 and murdered him in Mobarakghona area of Jorarganj over previous enmity Shakib, a student of class-X at Jorarganj JB School, was son of Mohammad Nasir Ahmmed of Mobarakghona area of Jorarganj under Mirsarai upazila of the district.

Later, his elder brother Shahidul Islam Rubel filed a murder case with Jorarganj thana accusing five people.

Police submitted charge sheet accusing four people on November 16, 2015. The court was framed charges against four persons under section 364/302/34 of BPc. The court pronounced the judgment after examining 11 prosecution’s witnesses out of 13. The plaintiff of the case told BSS that they are satisfied in the verdict and want immediate execution of the verdict.