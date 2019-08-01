Water levels at 18 river stations rise, 73 fall

DHAKA, Aug 1, 2019 (BSS) – Water levels at 18 river stations monitored by Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) have marked rise while 73 stations recorded fall.

Major rivers crossed danger marks at two more points across the country, according to a bulletin of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) issued here today.

All the major rivers of the country are in falling trend which may continue in next 48 hours, the bulletin added.

Sherpur-Sylhet and the Titas at Brahmanbaria are flowing above danger level 10cm and 8cm respectively.