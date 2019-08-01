Bangladesh let SL to breathe on them heavily in rankings

DHAKA, August 1, 2019 (BSS)-Bangladesh’s ranking has been unchanged despite being whitewashed in the three-match ODI series at the hand of Sri Lanka but they lost four valuable rating points to let Lankans breathe on them heavily.

The Tigers currently ranked No. 7 in the ICC ODI ranking began the series with 90 rating points in contrast of 8th ranked Sri Lanka’s 79.

After being whitewashed, Sri Lanka’s rating point stood 82 while Bangladesh’s 86 which meant in near future Sri Lanka could overtake Bangladesh to occupy the seventh position in rankings.

Despite having an ordinary World Cup, Bangladesh had high hopes of winning the bilateral series for the first time in Sri Lanka’s soil. But they put up disappointing performance in all departments to be whitewashed after losing the three matches at the margin of 91 runs, seven wickets and 122 runs.

The whitewash is their 27th in their history while they were whitewashed by Sri Lanka for the fifth time.

Bangladesh however held Sri Lanka for draw in their last two series in Lankans soil in 2013 and 2017. But this time they were humiliated such way that their progress in ODI cricket was left in questionable state.