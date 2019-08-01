Shaiful leads bowling chart, Mushfiqur in top five in batting

DHAKA, August 1, 2019 (BSS)—Pace bowler Shafiul Islam completed a remarkable comeback after making the national team following a three-year hiatus as he topped the bowling chart in the just concluded three-match ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who held together Bangladesh’s innings made him available in the top five in batting chart placing him in the third place.

Those two players were the only shining spot from Bangladesh squad in the side’s humiliating 3-0 whitewash against the Lankans.

Coming off here with a hope to win the bilateral series in Sri Lanka for the first time, the performance made the cricket fraternity worried but Mushfiqur and Shafiul held the head high.

Shafiul who played the series for the first time after donning the national jersey in October, 2016 ended with six wickets, highest from either side. Sri Lanka’s pace Nuwan Pradeep is in the second place with five wickets.

Occasional bowler Soumya Sarkar appeared as the surprise package, having scalped four wickets, the same as Mustafizur Rahman but Sarkar conceded less runs than his illustrious colleague.

The presence of three bowlers from Bangladesh in the top five may indicate that the Tigers bowlers bowled well than the Lankans but the reality is they conceded at least two runs more than the hosts’ bowlers, which made the ultimate difference.

But the batting chart is completely dominated by the Sri Lankan batsmen with Angelo Mathews and Kusal Perera occupying the first two slots with 187 and 183 runs respectively.

Mushfiqur who struck two-half-centuries scored 175 to be in third place and was only Bangladeshi batsman to score over 100 runs. Soumya Sarkar and Sabbir Rahman made 95 and 78 runs respectively for Bangladesh. The stat itself suggested how vulnerable the Bangladesh’s batting was in this series.

Top 5 Batsmen

Player Match Runs Average Highest 50 100

Angelo Mathews 3 187 93.50 87 2 0

Kusal Perera 3 183 61.00 111 0 1

Mushfiqur Rahim 3 175 87.50 98* 2 0

Kusal Mendia 3 138 69.00 54 2 0

Dimuth Karunaratne 3 97 32.33 46 0 0

Top 5 bowlers

Player Match Wickets Average BBI

Shafiul Islam 3 6 26.50 3-62

Nuwan Pradeep 3 5 20.80 3-51

Soumya Sarkar 3 4 22.25 3-56

Mustafizur Rahman 2 4 31.25 2-50

Dasun Shanaka 1 3 9.00 3-27

BSS/SMP/15:35 hrs